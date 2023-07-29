Ashes of Creation takes a closer look at Alpha Two’s updated Cleric class

When it comes to healer archetypes, one of the more interesting to many MMORPG players is the Cleric, and it looks as if that class in Ashes of Creation is going to be something different according to a recent Alpha Two gameplay preview.

The preview once again features several devs ringing around creative director Steven Sharif, while the Cleric shown off features a widened toolkit of abilities on hand. These abilities were talked about one by one, followed by some combat gameplay from within an area called the Highwayman Hills.

Many of the skills offer up direct healing and shields for allies, but other skills do things like issue cone-shaped waves that harm foes and heal friends or place a trigger on the ground that grants healing to the player that walks over it. The updated Cleric also has a new resource bar that fills when it heals and attacks, which can be spent on a Divine Infusion ability that will automatically finish a spell’s cast.

The developer livestream that first debuted this Cleric showcase answered some other player questions about the class’ updates, which confirmed that the Cleric does have lots of offensive tools on hand, discussed how mobile it is while casting spells, talked about key presses for targeting allies, and confirmed that there will be resurrection abilities. The Cleric preview video and the full livestream await below.