Early access survival MMO Coreborn Nations of the Ultracore releases adventure patch at Gamescom

Coreborn Nations of the Ultracore is just a month into early access, and it’s already forging ahead with updates – six of them, in fact, just in the last few weeks. The first few patches rebalanced creatures, tweaked the UI and sound effects, touched on map playability, added interior items for towns, improved tools, bumped inventory space, fixed keybinding, and about a zillion other smaller items.

The most recent patch, dubbed the Gamescom patch, added the game’s first official adventure content, rewards for said adventure content, map UI improvements, language translation frameworks for 11 languages, crafting experience, and still more.

“We added our first official Adventure, called ‘Capture the Crown’! You can access it via the Adventure Finder by using either the social menu (P), the menu of your town, or the Adventure NPC in Coreheim. We also added the reward vendor near the Adventure NPC in Coreheim. With this NPC, you can spend the hard-earned Jib Coins you won in the Adventures and exchange them for fabulous prizes.”

German studio Blankhans is currently at Gamescom at the Indie Arena booth, if you happen to be in Cologne!