Hearthstone’s Caverns of Time and official Twist launch heads our way next week

The mysterious doors to Warcraft’s famous Caverns of Time are about to creak open in Hearthstone. The digital card game announced that it’s introducing the titular set on August 31st, one day before the new Twist mode officially goes live.

Caverns of Time will add 147 cards to the game, of which 34 are brand-new and 113 are buffed reprints. There are also 15 signature cards to be found in its depths. “Caverns of Time is a set unlike any we’ve ever done before,” Blizzard said.

And part of that unlikeness is the fact that Caverns of Time won’t be legal in standard mode — but it’ll be welcome in both Wild and Twist modes, making this the first set designed for a non-standard format. The much-ballyhooed Twist mode is set to launch on September 1st with a Wonders format, “a throwback to the early years of Hearthstone.”