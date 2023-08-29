Elite Dangerous addresses a laundry list of Update 16 issues in latest bug-squashing patch

It appears to be the same ol’ song and dance out of Elite: Dangerous: Frontier releases an update to the game is released, and then has to circle back around and crunch a whole nest of bugs. So it was once more for the sandbox’s latest patch, which is all about correcting issues with Update 16.

The patch fixes a problem with the game crashing on startup in VR, addresses multiple problems with a data link mission along with other general missions, stops coral sap from flying off into the air when shot off of a coral tree, corrects some Thargoid ship behavioral weirdness, and allows system permits to Sirius and Alioth after earning specific faction reputations. All of the specific fixing is outlined in the notes.



⚙️ Commanders, the Elite Dangerous ‘Live’ server has now been stabilised. https://t.co/sNXNrP7szh — Elite Dangerous (@EliteDangerous) August 29, 2023