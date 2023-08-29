Massively OP Podcast Episode 435: Guild Wars 2’s secrets revealed

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Guild Wars 2’s expansion launch, Gamescom reveals (and delays), WoW Classic’s romp into permadeath, ArcheAge’s surrender of its great server experiment, news from TennoCon 2023, and speculation as to the big news for World of Warcraft.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Baldur’s Gate 3, Guild Wars 2
- News: Gamescom with Nightingale and Crimson Desert news
- News: WoW Classic revamps PvP system, launches hardcore servers
- News: ArcheAge versions merge together
- News: Warframe and TennoCon 2023
- Mailbag: What big development is WoW planning?
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Archwing” from Warframe
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
