Closers opens up for a player Q&A session and highlights latest events in video

Those who prefer to get their Closers information without having to scroll through the game’s usual ultra-long image posts are now able to enjoy the latest in video format instead, which introduces one of the game’s newest community managers.

The video primarily provides a briefing on the latest events happening for the game, including the returning Master of Service event, the Find Golden Hands drawing contest, and the Closer Marbles mini-game. As for updates, last week brought a pair of new Legion Program encounters, new skin packs, and a pair of bug fixes.

In other Closers news, the devs at Naddic are gathering up player questions between now and September 8th on the official Discord. Multiple topics are on the table for the Q&A, including updates, economy matters, housing questions, and more. Once players have submitted their questions, answers will be shared sometime in October.

