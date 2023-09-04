Star Citizen talks up ambient ship sound tools in latest video

Audio ambience is certainly a useful way to bring players into a game world, and no more is that important than inside of an internet spaceship. Star Citizen is certainly no stranger to this useful tool, but CIG is once again taking this form of verisimilitude to new levels of arguable overthinking and over-production with systemic vehicle audio systems intended to make development faster. Again.

This catalogue of ambient audio and the systems that gather it up is the effort of a pair of CIG’s audio developers, who take up the latest Inside Star Citizen video to talk about the importance of ambience, the ship-based events they’re making sounds for, and how these ambient sound systems free up focus on audio events unique to ship models or parts, such as weapons fire or engine audio. Along the way, there are sprinklings of some ambient ship sound examples.

The video itself is arguably another piece of padding ahead of this year’s CitizenCon, but for those who appreciate background sound (and are rocking a pair of really good headphones), the video below has your interests covered.

