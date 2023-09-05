Wayfinder’s roadmap outlines plans for mounts, live events, raids, and progression systems

Now that Wayfinder appears to have navigated the tumultuous seas of its initial server woes, the studio is forging ahead to update and add on to the multiplayer title, which leads to the development roadmap shared by Airship Syndicate and the studio’s plans for what’s next.

The roadmap is broken up into several different categories, each with several cards that outline systems and features that are on tap for sometime in the future:



An awakening system is detailed; it will let players convert characters or weapons into awakening stones that can then be used to increase stats or echo capacity, as well as account-wide power levels for weapons and character archetypes, account and armory levels that grant extra rewards for using various weapons and characters, and an archetype talent tree that can be leveled up.

Players already have heard about new weapons and quests coming for Wayfinder’s first big patch, but the roadmap also outlines plans for character-specific quests, hard mode hunts, raids, and live events that arrive mid-season.

In systems, mounts are coming, as are zones that utilize mounts and a hookshot traversal tool. Plans for respecs, login rewards, simplified resource needs, and the ability to break echoes down are also outlined.

The housing feature will see several additions, such as neighborhoods for friends and guilds with larger houses and more decoration space, housing-specific crafting activities, and (naturally) more housing items overall.

Finally, customization features like “pets 2.0,” personalized banners, and a “personas” system that wholesale changes the look of a Wayfinder are planned. Speaking of Wayfinders, more heroic characters are planned, along with a new character and signature weapon with every season.

It should be noted that not all of these features have any timetables as of yet, but for those who are looking ahead to what Wayfinder has cooking, this roadmap covers a lot of ground and ambition.