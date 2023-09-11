Ankama’s tactical card-driven MMO Waven unleashes multiple bug fixing patches and its first season pass

It’s been about a month since Ankama’s newest turn-based MMO Waven started its free-to-play early access, and developer Ankama has been absolutely abuzz with updates since then, so it’s high time we check in to see how things are going. Or perhaps high tide? Get it? Because waves? Water?

Shortly after the launch, Ankama promised its players that it would devote the coming weeks to hotfixes and regular updates, and the studio has more than delivered, with five version updates so far. These patches have been almost exclusively about fixing bugs, though a couple of them also made some balance adjustments to the game’s classes. Waven also released its first season pass offering, with three tracks of rewards – one free and two paid – that players can try for until September 29th.

As for general fan reaction to Waven, things appear to be mostly positive, both in a literal sense with its current Steam user review score and in general discussions on Reddit; one user posted a fairly solid and overal agreeable first impressions post. We also had our own impressions in a pre-launch peek.



Bworks season is starting and things are going to get ugly… 👹 Until September 26, you can enjoy free rewards by completing their challenges and unlock exclusive rewards in the Gold and Platinum Passes! Get to grips with the Bworks now in #WAVEN 👉 https://t.co/4WeyeMQOO5 pic.twitter.com/WsT3M0Z9SU — WAVEN (@WAVEN_Game) August 29, 2023