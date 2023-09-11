Tencent’s co-op looter shooter Synced makes its free-to-play release on PC, plans a console launch this winter

Does anyone here remember Synced? It’s a sci-fi co-op looter shooter from Tencent’s Level Infinite and NExT Studios that drops players into a post-apocalyptic world where players have to fight nanobots gone rogue while using similar nanotech to summon combat companions in randomly generated PvE and PvP delves. The game held an open beta near the tail end of last year, and we took a livestream look at it last January.

It looks as if this one is ready for prime time on PC at least, as the game has now made its full free-to-play release to PC players on Steam and the Epic Games Store, while its launch to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is slated for sometime this winter as a result of a delay to improve the shooter’s quality on consoles.

Synced offers co-op gameplay for up to three players or a solo mode for those who would rather go it alone, with missions to complete, temporary buffs to find, and more permanent equipment to gather that can be used to create runner mods. The game’s launch has also kicked off a Rift Chasers season with new rifts for higher-level players to plumb, where players will apparently face down massive enemy waves and giant-sized Tyrants. As for future updates, Level Infinite promises more characters, more nanos, and more maps.

You can check out our own open beta playthrough below, along with trailers for the launch and Season One.

