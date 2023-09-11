Whatever happened to the strange survival sandbox Chimeraland?

Some things are just too weird to survive. Thus is the fate of Chimeraland, the oddball survival sandbox that had the primary hook of taming creatures and combining aspects of them to create truly distinct creations. Readers might remember that the game made a global release in July 2022 and was a title that we ended up enjoying quite a bit both in print and on stream, particularly for its unabashed weirdness.

We haven’t heard any major peep out of this game after it added a new continent in December and introduced a new Mirage in February, so we decided to circle back and see where things stand, and it looks as if developer Pixel Soft has largely abandoned this quirky title.



The game’s Facebook page heralded an evolved hydra pet in April and promised a dual-shape Sabretooth pet in May that never materialized, while the last patch notes shared on the official site are from an optimization patch in late February. The title’s other feeds have been completely silent otherwise, especially its Twitter account, its long-abandoned Steam update feed, and its official Discord, which has left players with mixed reviews and some generally sour feelings.

It’s an unfortunate end to what was a genuinely unique bit of gaming, even if it admittedly had plenty of warts and wrinkles. The game is still online and free-to-play, but don’t anticipate things to change at all; perhaps it’s just best if we all move on and carry our fond memories of Chonkhonk with us.