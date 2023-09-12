New World’s Rise of the Angry Earth expansion PTR opens this morning as Amazon previews the flail

If you’ve been eager to get your hands on New World’s Rise of the Angry Earth, then today is your day, as Amazon is finally opening the PTR today at 11 a.m. EDT. ROTAE is the game’s first major paid expansion, launching October 3rd.

“To help with the feedback process, all newly created PTR characters will have the opportunity to instantly level to select level-ranges outfitted with appropriate gear and items,” the studio reminds players.

Do note that this leg of the PTR test runs only through September 18th, so you don’t have long to get through a huge list of content to explore, everything from the main quest, the new(ish) Elysian Wilds, mounts (at least the horses), season 3, the new expedition, and of course, the flail.

And speaking of the flail, Amazon dropped a video last night in which the top designers on the weapon discuss its creation (it actually started as a whip!). There’s plenty of new footage too.