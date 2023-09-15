PvE MOBA Project F4E dates its next playtest for October 5

The testing continues on for Project F4E, the co-op PvE-focused MOBA being developed by BetaDwarf Studios that we’ve been keeping track of since it started beta testing in September 2021 all the way up to a recent open playtest this past June. The studio has now tied down the timing for its next playtest, unveiling the news on both the game’s Discord and on Twitter.

This next playtest will run for five days starting on Thursday, October 5th, for both EU and US players. Keys were handed out via a Gleam giveaway shared on the game’s Twitter account, but that giveaway has since ended, with all of the keys being redeemed according to the game’s community manager. That said, those who missed out on this latest giveaway are being promised more key handouts will be forthcoming.

In the meantime, the Discord will apparently be the nexus for news on the co-op MOBA according to a message from last week, which also provided a quick video peek at the updated Outpost player hub.



🔔 Playtest info 🔔 We finally have the details for the next Playtest! 🎉

You can find some info down below 👇 📅Date: 05 October 2023 ⌛Duration: 5 days 🗜️Servers: EU and US Join our Discord for playtesting 👉 https://t.co/CRIEqwKE6p If you were not able to redeem one from… pic.twitter.com/nuihIlSd8N — BetaDwarf (@BetaDwarf) September 13, 2023