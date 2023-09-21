Fae Farm releases a bugfix-filled patch to all platforms

Normally finding bugs in Fae Farm is a good thing because it means you can plop them into a conservatory and get potion-making materials from them. But those are more like insects; the bugs we’re talking about are the harmful ones that make playing the cozy life sim RPG unpleasant, and those are the ones being captured in Phoenix Labs’ net with its latest patch.

The patch addresses specific bugs for the Nintendo Switch version like a name bug and facial detail issues; PC-specific bugs related to crafting stations, keymapping, and the profanity filter not blocking names like Sam or Brad; and a wide assortment of problems with both versions related to items, UI, and more.

The update also fixes some multiplayer function weirdness as well: Players can no longer hear everyone eating or drinking no matter where they are on the map, some crashes and progress blocks have been addressed, dungeon wayshrines should now persist, and overall progress should now consistently save for everyone. These are just a few examples from a very long list of fixes, so fans of Fae Farm like ourselves will probably want to dig in for all of the specifics.

