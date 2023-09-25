The Quinfall says its putting together an all-player testing team

If big, audacious initial announcements were all it took to send an MMORPG soaring to success, then The Quinfall might be the most popular title on the planet. As it is, this Turkish MMO project’s been kind of quiet for most of 2023, only recently saying that it hoped it would get a closed beta going by the end of the year.

Some players may have an opportunity to get their hands on this fantasy game before then, as the studio announced a “game-changing decision” that it’s creating “a brand-new test team made up exclusively of players.” Those who are interested in joining this testing pool can apply online and cross their fingers that they will have their Willy Wonka golden ticket moment in the near future.

As we continue to wait on more reveals about what Quinfall is and looks like, we can take solace in a brief glimpse into the character creator back in late July:

The customisation systems on the character creation screen are complete and they look great! 🤩 Currently, our team is working diligently to improve the interface to enhance the overall user experience. 🛠️ We look forward to hearing your feedback as we continue to make… pic.twitter.com/C17wQlnK8R — The Quinfall (@quinfall) July 21, 2023