Elder Scrolls Online players might score a free house – if the community wins the Secrets of the Telvani event

Elder Scrolls Online is about to set off a whirlwind of events – and that’s without counting the impending season of Halloween. Starting tomorrow, ZeniMax Online Studios will begin the Secrets of the Telvanni event for Necrom expansion owners; it runs through October 10th and offers rewards for content you were already doing, as well as a server-wide challenge with some incredibly good loot.

“Work together with your fellow players to complete the new event-unique daily quest, titled Turn the Page to progress the community meter found on the Secrets of the Telvanni event page,” ZOS says. “By the event’s end, all Necrom Chapter owners can claim all unlocked rewards.” Specifically, if players collectively reach 33%, they snag a pet; at 66%, there are new body and face markings, and at 66%, there’s a new house, Kelesan’rhun. A music box, house decor, and coffers are also on deck.

As for October itself, the studio has refreshed its daily login rewards – including a freebie Ash Hopper Chomp emote on day 21.