Old School RuneScape outlines Chambers of Xeric tweaks, RuneScape begins fixing its Hero Pass

It’s yet another active week for RuneScape and Old School RuneScape full of instance adjustment plans, charitable item offers, tabletop pre-ordering, and addressing a deeply broken battle pass monetization scheme. Let’s get to it.

OSRS is once again proposing content updates to players and asking for their input, this time with a specific focus on scouting and scaling in the Chambers of Xeric. Among the shared plans is the ability to select between five to eight rooms, options for either a specific layout or a pre-determined layout, and ways for players to select what encounters the raid offers. Fans can read all of the nitty gritty details and vote on the proposals in a survey.

Speaking of surveys, RuneScape has officially opened its survey to gather player feedback on its Hero Pass as part of the studio’s multi-stage plan to fix the despised battle pass. In the meanwhile, this week’s patch included Hero Pass fixes that change hero pass missions and revert heroic levels back down to standard levels. A patch next week will further bring back daily challenges and reduce the grind time required to level it up.

In much happier RuneScape news, Jagex is offering up a charitable One Special Day bundle to benefit Special Effect and will be donating 100% of proceeds from October’s Solomon’s Store and Marketplace sales to benefit partner charities like Blueprint For All and Rise Above the Disorder to honor World Mental Health Day. The studio is also calling attention to the start of pre-orders for the RuneScape Kingdoms tabletop board game and RPG, which have opened this week.



