PlanetSide 2’s Halloween event, Nanite of the Living Dead, is back through October 31

Lest you think that Daybreak had forgotten about PlanetSide 2 in its mad rush for announcements and releases for its five other MMORPGs this week, the studio has kicked off the game’s Nanite of the Living Dead Halloween events as of this afternoon.

“SpacePumpkins, frightening masks and more have arrived to the haunted world of Auraxis,” the studio says. “Nanite of the Living Dead is here and with it brings the return of the haunted bastion fleet carrier, Halloween directive, cosmetics and more!”

Players are invited to wreck some pumpkins all over the galaxy and face the “undead zombie” of the haunted bastion through October 31st, but we also spy a brief list of bug fixes, including a fix for players reviving through walls. We choose to see that as roleplaying a ghost for the season and not a sneaky exploit. Ahem.

