Upcoming MMO The Quinfall reveals four of its classes plus character creator

While we wouldn’t want you to get your hopes up that you’ll be part of The Quinfall’s vaunted player-testing team — if, indeed, that was your life’s aspiration, we can encourage you to check out the upcoming MMO’s Twitter feed for a few interesting reveals.

Earlier this month, Vawraek posted a screenshot of Quinfall’s character creator screen. This showed off several options, including adding hulked out veins to your body, fiddling with your skeletal structure, applying makeup, slapping on some tattoos, and even extending your eyelashes.

But shortly after that, the studio began to reveal the various weapons and associated classes that players can select. Archery users can specialize as a Hunter (with pet, natch) or Critical Archer (sniper), while sword-and-shield wielders may become Guardians (tanks) or Swordmasters.