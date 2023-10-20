PSA: Diablo IV is offering a 10 hour-long free demo for Xbox players until October 22

Chris Neal
Is 10 hours enough time for a console player to decide whether or not to buy Diablo IV? That might be up for debate, but regardless of your opinion on the matter, that’s pretty much what Blizzard is offering Xbox players as part of the platform’s Free Play Days promotion.

From now until Sunday, October 22nd, Xbox players can get themselves a 10 hour-long taste of the OARPG by simply installing the demo on offer. Assuming players like what they see, they can buy the full game at a 25% discount, with any demo progress carried over into the full game.

The limited D4 demo joins the ranks of other games offered over this weekend like the cozy RPG Hokko Life, the sporting title NBA 2K24, and the self-explanatory Lawn Mowing Simulator; those three titles aren’t timed demos but they do require a Game Pass subscription to access for free. It’s odd company for the demon-slaying multiplayer title, but the promo is there for any interested parties.

sources: press release, Xbox Wire
