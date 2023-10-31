Wayfinder’s ‘biggest update yet,’ The Reaver King, launches today with load time fixes

As promised and foretold in the long long ago of five days back, Wayfinder’s mid-season update is set to launch today. The early access title sends players to Hollow Heart for a new round of main story and side story questing in pursuit of the Reaver King.

“The Reaver King is available [today] October 31 across all platforms. In our biggest update yet, log in and explore a mysterious realm that has emerged, teeming with new formidable foes. The way to Hollow Heart is open. Once a paradise of primal power and a place of worship to the Woodwen people, it too has fallen to darkness. Now the Reaver King has set his sights on the Beacon. If Skylight is to be saved, Aturach and his Hollow Ones must be slain.”

Players will be hunting new kit as well; we spy multiple new weapons in the patch notes, along with a new quest for a third imbuement slot. The notes further promise load time fixes on PC and PS5 and a hefty list of bug fixes.