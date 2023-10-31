Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.51 starts new PvP season, opens new variant dungeons, and begins Fall Guys collab

The list of things to do within Final Fantasy XIV has gotten just a little bit bigger today thanks to Patch 6.51, which introduces new PvE, PvP, and side attraction activities for players in the MMORPG.

Highlights for this new patch include the opening of new variant and criterion dungeons that take players to Aloalo Island, which once more come in three different difficulty formats. Of particular note is the addition of Aloalo Manuscripts earned from completing the savage version of the instance, which can be used to get materials needed to upgrade weapons purchased with Allagan tomestones of divine comedy from item level 660 to 665.



Another large portion of the patch is the start of Crystalline Conflict PvP season 9, with a new Red Sands map to match as well as a few buffs to the PvP actions of the Paladin, Ninja, and Sage jobs and some updated visual effects to help players sort summoned pets into friend or foe.

Finally of major note is the beginning of the Fall Guys collaboration event, which can be entered either solo or with a party of up to 24 players. The notes offer up additional details about how shows work and where to spend MGF currency to get the variety of colorful rewards.

In addition, the patch notes share word of new emotes, a new hairstyle, new furnishings, where to start the side quest to upgrade splendorous tools for crafters and gatherers, and new mounts, minions, and cosmetic items. In short, there’s a lot of different little things going on in this update.