EverQuest II celebrates 19th birthday and $216K Extra Life fundraising with in-game events

Don’t look now because you’ll only feel old: EverQuest II is officially 19, and if you do some quick napkin math, it means that EverQuest is on track to be one of a few MMORPGs to make it past a quarter of a century next year. Naturally, the celebrations have begun at Daybreak.

“The Heroes’ Festival began yesterday in honor of EverQuest II’s 19th Anniversary until 11:59 p.m. on November 17, 2023,” the studio says. “There is a new quest, as well as 11 new items, including a new mount and new building block recipe book. There is also a plethora of returning content to do. Special Rules servers have the event with some exceptions, depending on the expansion availability on them.”

The team is also celebrating the fact that Daybreak and its multi-game playerbase raised $216,184 for Extra Life this year, all to the benefit of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and specifically Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. A solid $160,972 came through Darkpaw (the EverQuest franchise substudio) itself, which put the team well beyond its $125K goal. Through November 14th, EverQuest II players will see a 250% bonus experience rate, a 40% increased rare drop chance, doubled currency and loot drops, and a 20% increase to rare drops, all in gratitude for your generosity. Good show, everyone!

And as for the game itself, it’s got an expansion on deck, and MOP’s own MJ recently streamed it for old times’ sake.