Amazon Games is hit with another round of layoffs, but the MMORPGs are not affected

Amazon Games is queueing up its second layoff of the year: According to Aftermath, the company has laid off another 180 games workers, adding to the 100+ games workers laid off back in April. It’s a relatively small chunk of the 27,000 workers the company has discharged over the last year, in spite of huge revenues.

Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann told staffers that it “listened to [its] customers” and is “refining [its] Prime benefit to increase our focus” on monthly free games, thereby necessitating “changes in [its] business approach” that led to “changes to its resourcing” and therefore the elimination of 180 jobs.

Apparently, the largest chunk of the layoffs hit the Crown Channel Twitch production, but it’s not clear that other teams weren’t also hit. We reached out to Amazon Games PR for a statement for MMORPG players, asking about the impact on live MMOs New World and Lost Ark, pending ports like MMOs like Blue Protocol and Throne & Liberty, and the other in-production titles like the LOTR MMO. We’ll update when we have clarity. In the meantime, our sympathies extend to the workers affected. [Updated below.]