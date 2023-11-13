Kickstarted VR MMO Ilysia releases an early access trailer as bug-hunting continues

Early access for VR MMO Ilysia continues to rumble forth with its promised weekly patches, which means it’s our duty to try and keep abreast with things as they stand now and where they’re headed next.

As one might anticipate, the past two weeks’ worth of updates have been all about bug fixing, with the latest patches addressing borked player viewpoints, quest-related errors, visual weirdness like mobs not reacting to taking damage, and controller inputs not working as intended, among other things.

Team 21 notes at the end of its most recent changelog that it is “heads down” on some of the larger updates that were discussed in the last Q&A video, which include a refactor of melee combat that wants to toe the line between physics-based impact and MMO-scale performance, a new character controller feature, and upgraded graphics for the Quest 3 headset. That Q&A also confirms plans to bring back hand gesture magic casting, confirms work on an early access release to PSVR2, notes that cooking will be coming soon, and talks about plans to make cross-faction dungeon running possible.

The studio has also put out a trailer that showcases the early access title in action because it can’t be an early access release without some sizzle reel footage, now can it? That video and the Q&A await below the cut.