PvP MMO Abyss plans ‘semi-closed’ alpha testing in November and December

Abyss, the PvP sandbox MMORPG originally revealed as the “satire” NFT MMO Metagates and then pivoted to promise no blockchain integration or crypto, is now opening for “semi-closed testing.”

The announcement calls this test build of Abyss an alpha and demonstrates its admitted “roughness” in three demonstration videos, but other information such as scale and scope of the test isn’t detailed; all that’s shared is a vague projection of November and December for testing to run – aka “the holiday season” according to its website form.

The only other detail offered by the associated announcement materials is the suggestion that studio Old World Labs is moving from one tech bandwagon – crypto and blockchain – to another, as the description shared in its latest videos all list the use of a “[p]rocedural quest system using AI for dynamic content.” The descriptions also promise monthly test phases and content updates and a “reactive world that adapts based on players’ actions.” If none of this (or the cash shop shenanigans) raises red flags for you, signups are available on its official site and via a Google doc. The game is still purportedly planned for early access in April.

