Krafton confirms PvPvE extraction RPG Dark and Darker Mobile is releasing next year

Remember back in August when Krafton inked a licensing partnership with Dark and Darker developer Ironmace for a mobile edition of the extraction RPG, even as Ironmace was fighting Nexon over allegations of stolen code? It looks as if that partnership has borne some fruit as Nexon and Bluehole unveiled Dark and Darker Mobile at this year’s G-Star event.

A press release that heralds the unveiling dates a mobile launch for sometime in 2024, and promises the mobile edition of the game “blends the intrigue of dungeon crawlers, the depth of RPGs, and the tension of battle royale survival to recreate the unique blend of extraction-based gameplay that made the original game such an exhilarating experience.” The mobile version lets players choose from one of five different classes to plumb dungeon depths, find loot, fight monsters and other players, and escape alive.

As for the PC version of the game, which readers will recall went into paid early access earlier this year, it’s getting its second early access patch on Wednesday, November 22nd, which will necessitate a full wipe of character levels, items, gold, and triumph levels. As for the aforementioned legal drama, a US judge dismissed the case in August and suggested that it be litigated in South Korea.

