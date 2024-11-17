Retro RPG Sea of Stars adds couch co-op with its newest patch

If you’ve played Sea of Stars before now, you know that the game is definitely built in no small part on reminding you about games from the SNES era in which you would take on various classic RPG challenges. But if you played a lot of those games, you may also remember that many of those games allowed you to let more than one person get in on the action… and the newest update for the game thinks that sounds pretty keen because there is multiplayer in the game now.

Yes, you can take part in the game for couch co-op with players joining together and taking control of individual characters in the party. Of course, there’s more to the update than just that, ranging from a Quebecois localization to a number of early game combat encounters being added. But for our money, the big thing is the addition of multiplayer. Check out the trailer for the update just below if this is your bag.

https://twitter.com/seaofstarsgame/status/1856351457676607964