MMO Week in Review: World of Warcraft will be ‘home’ by Midnight

World of Warcraft is finally catching up to the 1997 MMORPG genre

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Most MMO players who thought World of Warcraft should have housing also never expected it to happen, largely because, you know, the devs kept saying so – but it is happening now, as this past week Blizzard announced that the game’s next expansion, Midnight, will indeed finally include player housing. Twenty years past due, perhaps, but we’ll take it.

Meanwhile, we’re gearing up for Guild Wars 2’s Godspawn, SWTOR’s GU 7.6, and WoW Classic Classic.

And if you’re among the folks looking for a new social media home, we’re on Bluesky and Mastodon!

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Previous articleRetro RPG Sea of Stars adds couch co-op with its newest patch

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments