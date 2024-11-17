The MOP Up: Aion reworks sieges, raids, and world bosses

NCsoft brought a sweeping raft of changes to many group activities in Aion this past week: “We are excited to reveal that we have done a complete rework for many popular game mechanics including: Sieges, Raids, World Bosses, and the Apsaranta Agents based on community feedback. Our goal is to make all of the Sieges and Raids more accessible to our players and to bring back more enjoyable content to the game.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Wayfinder put out a small 1.0.0c bug fix patch with continuing promises of a big quality-of-life drop in December.

Myth of Empires is celebrating its third anniversary with an event that lasts until November 25th.

Second Life’s mobile version is now free-to-play for anyone thanks to it being a “top project” for the studio.

Skyforge activated its Reaper Invasion with new seasonal challenges and rewards.

Stardew Valley apologized for breaking mods and is working to not do that as much going forward.

World War Z: Aftermath announced that it’s planning a Sin City Apocalypse update for December 5th with three new missions, new maps, new survivors, and lots of Las Vegas.

SMITE 2 is now into its sixth closed alpha patch with playable Izanami, Khepri, and Nemesis.

Black Desert had a small patch last week that, among other things, “improved the conditions for changing skill presets.”

Project Gorgon is throwing a Zhia Lian party this Sunday.

Old School RuneScape made its big changes to Guardians of the Rift along with wilderness QOL improvements and mobile UI fixes.

Wuthering Waves 1.4 arrived with “a new main event, Somnium Labyrinth, two powerful Resonators, a plethora of in-game events, and a new weapon upgrade feature dubbed Weapon Projection.”

War Thunder previewed its Firebirds update while War Thunder Mobile held a second anniversary event rewarding vehicles in both games.

There’s a new tactical shooter on the block named Rogue Point:

Tree of Savior introduced the new Sledger class:

Ravenswatch is boasting more than 600K active players and is now coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One November 28, 2024 with crossplay:

Destiny 2 is gearing up for Act II of Revenant on November 19th: