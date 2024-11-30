Rumor: Ubisoft is developing a cozy MMO with voxel-based building mechanics

Did you think that the “cozy multiplayer game” trend was dying out? That would mean all it needed was for one major publisher who gets to be late to the party to announce an upcoming title… like, say, Ubisoft working on one. According to a report from Insider Gaming, that is indeed what is happening, with the game (currently codenamed “Alterra”) being put forth as akin to Animal Crossing along with Minecraft-style building (in other words, voxel mechanics).

Actual gameplay details are still slim upon the ground, which makes sense as this is still a rumor that has not been officially confirmed. It’s plausible, but even the rumor claims that it’s still a couple years away at best. Whether or not that sounds like a good thing or a bad one is going to be in the eye of the beholder, but at least now you’ll know to keep your eyes open for more details.