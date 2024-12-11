Dungeons and Dragons Online releases update 71: Fall of the Night Brigade

Did you think that you were going to get out of 2024 without becoming a rat? Your number’s up, pal, because Dungeons and Dragons Online is making this happen with Wednesday’s release of Update 71: Fall of the Night Brigade.

“Help a group of wererats to bring down the Night Brigade, a ruthless gang that’s killed and pillaged its way into power,” said Daybreak. “Transform into a rat to explore hidden nooks and crannies and bring the leaders of the Night Brigade to justice in four hand-crafted quests set inside Wheloon Prison.”

The four-quest adventure pack is free for VIPs but has to be purchased by everyone else. Update 71 also brings back the Jester of Festivult and his wares, which can be purchased with Festivult currency from now through January 14th.