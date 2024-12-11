Solarpunk MMO Loftia lands on Steam, shows off housing neighborhood trailer

Australian solarpunk MMO Loftia isn’t going to let the holiday season arrive without a couple big gifts to its growing community! Qloud Games gleefully announced that not only has it launched the upcoming MMO’s Steam page, but that it’s got a fresh trailer revealing the game’s neighborhoods feature.

“In the Neighborhoods, you can connect your personal floating island to others, forming a small community with a shared hub in the centre,” said the studio. “Within this community, you can allow other people to visit your home, decorate together, farm together, or even host fun, social activities! What’s even more special is that you can either form a Neighborhood with your existing friends, or choose to be matched with completely new players — giving you the chance to make new friends.” The studio claims that this feature will make Loftia “even more social and fun.”

Readers will recall that the “mediumly multiplayer” game was Kickstarted in 2023 for over $1.2M US and has since picked up investor funding. Alpha was supposed to kick off in December of this year, though it’s not clear whether that’s still happening; early access is set for 2025.