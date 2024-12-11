Path of Exile 2 is scrambling to hire more support folks following its massive early access launch

Grinding Gear Games warned Path of Exile 2 players ahead of early access that the first era of the game might be a little rough, owing to the fact that it was planning for a million sales and got way, way more than that (we even saw more than half a million playing concurrently on Steam this past weekend). And while players were therefore prepared for possible queues and technical issues, they might not have been prepared for support to be equally crushed.

Well, it is, for obvious reasons, and GGG has now addressed that problem.

“We’ve had a massive amount of players logging into Path of Exile 2 since launch, which has been amazing to see! Unfortunately, such a huge influx of players also generates an enormous amount of support requests. Despite their best efforts, we’re currently looking at turn around times that are much longer than expected on new emails, where we’d usually be aiming for responses within the same day, if not the same hour. We are currently hiring new people for support to be able to handle the increased load so that we can decrease the backlog as soon as possible.”

The studio also says the ticket processing system has been “severely overloaded,” which means even more delays and potentially even borked emails. While GGG has now improved capacity for those systems, it’s still asking players to stop sending more and more tickets and messages as follow-ups since that just creates more backlog.

In spite of the problems, POE2 is carrying a “very positive” review rating on Steam with over 37,000 reviews, though it’s probably worth reading a few of the higher-ranked negative reviews so you know what you’re in for, as casual and hardcore players alike have commented on how slow, tedious, and unbalanced the combat and progression feels. And as we noted yesterday, GGG is already responding to the loudest complaints about looting and dodging. In other words, welcome to early access.