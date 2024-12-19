Conqueror’s Blade, now self-published by its developer, has launched its 21st season, Leonides’ Glory

Conqueror’s Blade has dropped a big update and fresh season for fans of the multiplayer strategy game just in time for Christmas: It’s called Leonides’ Glory, and it marks the title’s 21st (!) season of play.

“Poros Interactive and Booming Tech today announced the next season for the online, tactical strategy game Conqueror’s Blade,” the studio announced. “Dubbed Leonides’ Glory!, this new season celebrates the unwavering discipline, unrelenting bravery, and unbreakable brotherhood of the Spartan warrior through three new Spartan-inspired units, the new Hot Springs Pass map, and a new spear and shield weapon set that allow players to step into the sandals of one of history’s most iconic combatants.”

The season kicks off today and runs a whole month through January 19th, with both a premium and a free battle pass.

If, as I was, you’re currently thinking, didn’t My.Games and Obsidian Entertainment publish Conqueror’s Blade, then I can confirm that the answer is yes, so we are not crazy! But the game’s publishing reverted back to Booming Tech aka Poros Interactive this past summer, and it’s still being developed by studio Booming Tech (Poros is Booming Tech’s own publishing label). Readers might recall that My.Games has been divesting itself of lots of games, including Skyforge, this year following its sell-off back in 2022, so this move isn’t unexpected. The two versions of Conqueror’s Blade on Steam have also been merged into one, as the western version was merged into the Chinese version following the publisher swap.