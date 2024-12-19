Dungeons & Dragons Online’s latest update addresses lag spikes caused by pets and hirelings

Dungeons & Dragons Online is a creaky ol’ game by Standing Stone Games’ own admission, but ideally things should be working better for everyone if this week’s patch is anything to go by, as the studio has put out a fix related to lag.

One of the larger pieces of the otherwise smaller update is a fix for pets and hirelings that addresses lag spikes that they were apparently causing. This portion of the notes does say that the devs are “hopeful” that the problem has been taken care of, and executive producer Rob Ciccolini remarked on Bluesky that the fix went well in testing and hopes that it performs similarly on live.

The patch otherwise applies additional fixes to things like typos, quest objectives, visual oddness, and item drops, as well as releases guest passes for the Fall of the Night Brigade adventure pack. It looks like a tiny update on the face of things, but ideally it should have a much bigger impact in terms of latency and lag.