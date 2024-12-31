Extraction RPG Seekers of Skyveil’s 2025 roadmap promises early access in March

PvPvE extraction RPG Seekers of Skyveil is gearing up for an action-packed start to 2025 — and studio Elodie is happy to tell you all about it. The studio posted an early 2025 roadmap covering the game’s beta development and testing schedule.

All of the fun starts on January 10th with a 10-day extended playtest (and a new trailer). Then there are plans to appear on Steam Next Fest in late February, followed by the official start of Seekers of Skyveil’s early access on March 3rd in North America.

Elodie said that it will be cramming in more content between now and early access, including “base upgrades, a new Seeker, cosmetics, and more.”