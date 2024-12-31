NetEase shooter FragPunk is officially launching on March 6 in 2025, pew pew

Maybe the real punks were the ones we fragged along the way. If you’ve lost track of the various games promising a punking good time, FragPunk is the multiplayer shooter in which players get to deal with an ever-evolving set of match rules with players using Shard Cards to alter how the shooter plays from moment to moment. It’s from Netease, and it is launching on March 6th, 2025, meaning that everyone will have a chance to get in and start bending the rules pretty darn soon.

The game will be available on Xbox X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, so odds are good you have at least one platform capable of playing it; if you’re the sort who derives more from a visual tease than pure text, there’s even a trailer just below. And if you find yourself longing for a way to unsee the game’s Small Heads mode from watching the trailer… well, we can’t help you. There is wisdom that is woe. Maybe the real punks have tiny, tiny heads.

Source: Press release