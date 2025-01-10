Co-op gauntlet battler Elden Ring Nightreign opens registrations for February’s test

If you’re looking for an MMO version of the popular hardcore RPG Elden Ring series, you’re currently out of luck. However, the franchise is readying a coop game where small teams can battle through a gauntlet of monsters called Elden Ring Nightreign.

And if you’ve got a particular console, you can sign up to try out the title for yourself when Bandai Namco runs a playtest from February 14th through the 17th. Registrations are now live on the website.

“The network test will allow players to try the game’s co-op experience, teaming up in squads of three to outlast a three day-and-night cycle as they take on increasingly challenging enemies and bosses,” the studio explained. “The Closed Network Test will only be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.”

Elden Ring Nightreign plans to release on console and PC in 2025.