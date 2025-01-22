Dungeons and Dragons Online opens its special 64-bit ruleset server to all players for a limited time

It’s 2025 — are you still playing on a 32-bit server like a chump? Like a goober? Like a… newb? Well now you can jump into the deep end of the bit pool as Dungeons and Dragons Online opens up its Cormyr server to all players for a couple months.

Standing Stone Games is making its 64-bit Cormyr server, which released last fall, available to all players from now through April 15th . Previously, this special ruleset server was limited to subscribers only. It should be noted that at the end of this period, you will not be able to transfer your character off of Cormyr to a free-to-play shard.

During this period, SSG is throwing out some bonus boost events and allowing all players to catch up on any missed monthly rewards from last year’s gift bonanza.

DDO is also hosting the Snowpeaks Festival on all servers: “The Snowpeaks Festival is the most magical time of winter, when the ice, sleet, and wind arrive, bringing good cheer and treats to all who brave the Peaks!”