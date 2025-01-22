Star Trek Online kicks off the 2025 event campaign with its No-Win Scenario

Despite the name of the event being No-Win Scenario, there is actually a win condition for Star Trek Online players participating in its event campaign for the year. A pretty substantial one, in fact, as it includes a free T6 promotional ship, free store coupons, and Lobi crystals. Heck, there’s even a way to win at the No-Win Scenario, as this first event pulls existing TFOs together for players to take part in on a daily basis in order to make event progress.

Successfully wrapping up the No-Win Scenario will also allow players to get extra Dilithium as well as the T4 Merchantman Freighter ship to fly around, so that’s even more incentive to take part in the TFOs. All of which is fun and something to do, but it really sounds more like an all-win scenario. Everybody is winning here, inexplicably. Except the enemies you fight in the TFO, we suppose.