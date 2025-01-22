Quinfall moves its early access release date up to January 24 – a full day early

The middle of December saw sandbox MMORPG Quinfall unveil plans to enter early access on Saturday, January 25th. Well, it looks as if those plans have changed, except they’ve changed for the better if you’re among those anticipating the release, as early access is now confirmed for Friday the 24th instead.

“While we haven’t yet presented all the changes we’ve envisioned, we truly believe that during the Early Access phase, we will rewrite the Sandbox MMORPG experience together,” reads the announcement. “The support you provide throughout this journey will play a crucial role in the game’s development, shaping it according to the plans and feedback from both you, the players, and us, the developers.”

Servers for American, European, and Asian players will come online when early access begins at 12:00 p.m. EST, while getting in will cost $20 only on Steam with regional prices available. Developer Vawraek Technologies promises that it will continue to evolve the MMO over time, but information on what is on offer in its early access build is promised soon, along with later early access plans and its first major update.