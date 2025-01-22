Sea of Thieves renews its focus on performance and protecting players from cheaters

In its first developer update video of 2025, Sea of Thieves production director Drew Stevens is granting players a look at what the developers are focusing on in the new year, with a stated goal of improving game performance, game security, and player safety.

Stevens first begins by stating that members of the Rare Ltd. team have been “diverted to a targeted performance bash” in order to make “meaningful game performance” updates. Stevens calls some of the efforts “experimental” and “high-risk,” but he also states his conviction that these efforts will bear fruit even if that means things will be “rocky” ahead.



In terms of more immediate improvements, the January update is bringing with it better networking when approaching player ships and better loading for ship trinkets. Other points of performance improvement being targeted for the year ahead include loading ships in stages to help make bounding to different activities via diving and the hourglass faster, updating how treasures are loaded, and multi-threading server hardware.

On the subject of cheating, Stevens calls out specific foci of teleporting, commodity duping, and securing in-game shops from bad actors; he does specify that this isn’t a comprehensive list and promises that other game security issues will be addressed. As for player safety, the devs have seen efforts to stop ban evasion yield positive results and resolve to work on the matter over the year.

Lastly, Stevens talks about the Safer Seas PvE mode, stating that changes that increased rewards but kneecapped reputation levels have worked in favor of the tutorial design it has always meant to be, as more players with less than 30 hours of playtime have been using the mode more than before. Rare will continue to monitor player behavior in the mode in the meantime.