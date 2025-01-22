Terraria plans to release its final update, really, in the near future

The next big patch for Terraria, patch 1.4.5, is going to be the game’s final update. Really. “Wait, didn’t that already happen?” you ask, and you’re correct; the final update happened back in 2020 with the Journey’s End launch. But there’s always a more final update and an ever finaler update, and head developer Andrew “Redigit” Spinks basically confirmed on Bluesky that there’s always a more-final update in the works.

We are back to work tomorrow and I’ve got one single mission: releasing the final update.My game face is on — Redigit🌳 (@redigit.bsky.social) 2025-01-12T15:27:57.667Z

Terraria will never die as long as there is one last final update — Redigit🌳 (@redigit.bsky.social) 2025-01-12T15:40:31.487Z

Of course, you could argue that eventually the game will release its actual for real final update, but patch 1.4.5 was meant to be out last year but kept getting bumped back by having more stuff added into it. No release date has been set yet, but we have to admit that Spinks is right. There’s always a more final update to be made, and so long as that keeps happening, there’s always a reason for the developers to go back and add more. Something that also delights fans, so… perhaps that’s not really a bad thing after all.