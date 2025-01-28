Sky Children of the Light celebrates Lunar New Year with the returning Days of Fortune event

It’s Lunar New Year time once again for the multiplayer title Sky: Children of the Light, and regular players know that means the return of the Days of Fortune event, which has returning activities, familiar NPCs, and some new goodies to look forward to.

Players are once again encouraged to gather together at the Valley of Triumph to hang out in a snowy social hub, enjoy dancing with the big friendly stone dragon again, and new for 2025, take flight to gather up paper lanterns and trail them around the sky.

As with other events, players can earn and find event coins that can be used for new goodies including a new music sheet and a variety of thematic cosmetics and props, and this year’s event prop rewards can even be earned after the festivities end as they’ll be added to the Nesting Workshop rotation. Speaking of the festivities’ end, that will happen on February 9th, so there are still a few days left to kick off the new year with other Sky kids.

