Palworld hands out Pal skins for Lunar New Year as Pocketpair’s publishing arm takes off

Last weekend, we noted that the developer of survival sandbox Palworld is looking to extend its reach beyond a mobile launch, crossovers, and a licensing company and into the realm of games publishing as well.

The appropriately named Pocketpair Publishing is focusing on indie developers, offering “funding, development assistance, and publishing” for new indie titles and studios. The publisher has even nailed down its first release: a new horror title set to release in 2025 from UK-based Surgent Studios, developers of the afro-fantasy Metroidvania title Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.



This new venture from Pocketpair is apparently garnering a whole lot of interest: Communications director and publishing manager John Buckley has shared screenshots from his LinkedIn and email inboxes that illustrate a huge amount of response. “…I think I might have underestimated how much interest there would be,” he writes.

Meanwhile, Palworld itself is marking the Lunar New Year in its latest update by handing out a bunch of adorable-looking Year of the Snake skins for several Pals, as well as a number of fixes and improvements like larger critters moving similarly to smaller ones while at base, another set of reward tweaks at the oil rig, reduced plasteel costs for certain items, and faster crude oil extraction both in general and with a researched benefit applied.