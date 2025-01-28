World of Warcraft kicks off Lunar New Year, Season of Discovery phase 7, and Mythic+ revision

World of Warcraft is having a busy week in multiple versions of the game, but let’s start with the holiday: the Lunar Festival is finally live through February 11th. “Khaz Algar is joining in Lunar New Year festivities as eight new Elders (two per zone) make their way to the island, bringing with them a new Achievement, Elders of Khaz Algar, and a new reward for trading in Coins of Ancestry, the Lunar Launcher,” the company says.

Over in WoW Classic, however, today is patch day for another reason as Season of Discovery phase 7 is here after an extended maintenance this afternoon. This leg of SOD opens the brand-new Karazhan Crypts dungeon.

“Beginning with maintenance the week of January 28, an all-new dungeon— Karazhan Crypts— will make its debut. Work with your party to navigate through the shadows and face the dangers that lurk within, investigate puzzles, and uncover the secrets deep in the halls and cavernous tunnels. […] Designed to be a challenge for well-geared players, this dungeon will introduce a unique new ‘darkness’ mechanic that will require players to group up and stay within the light if they want to avoid hidden hazards within . The rest is up to you to explore and discover.”

Phase 7 also includes a fresh take on the Scourge invasion, and starting February 6th, it opens Naxxramas too.

Finally, Blizzard released a dev blog this afternoon that heralds changes to Mythic+ coming in season 2 of The War Within – none of which will come as a surprise to MMO players who noticed last month’s survey and poor participation rates for Mythic+ (MOP’s own Eliot broke down the situation in a long-form column here). In a nutshell, Blizzard has officially announced its efforts to address “the lack of smooth and healthy difficulty/reward progression in the current system.” That effort translates into scaling health and enemy bosses, improved rewards for the lowest tiers, and the increased timer penalty for death that was previously rumored.

“On balance, this version of the system should have a more rewarding point of entry, smoother progression, and overall lower difficulty than players experienced in Season 1,” the devs write. Public testing begins in “the next week or two.”