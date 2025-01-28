Massively OP Podcast Episode 503: The Quinfail

Welcome to the January dead zone! On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about The Quinfall’s early access start, Unchained Entertainment’s big layoffs, New World’s latest SNAFU, Throne and Liberty’s server merges, and what kind of MMO characters they are in real life.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Fallout 76, WoW Classic, Guild Wars 2
- News: The Quinfall launches into early access
- News: Camelot Unchained’s studio laid off 40% of staff
- News: New World breaks the internet (well, itself)
- News: Throne and Liberty is planning widespread server merges
- Mailbag: What kind of MMO characters would we be?
- Outro
Other info:
