Massively OP Podcast Episode 503: The Quinfail

Welcome to the January dead zone! On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about The Quinfall’s early access start, Unchained Entertainment’s big layoffs, New World’s latest SNAFU, Throne and Liberty’s server merges, and what kind of MMO characters they are in real life.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: