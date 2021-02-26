Guild Wars 2 artist’s portfolio shows apparent artwork of ArenaNet’s UE4 and mobile game projects

ArenaNet is the studio that makes Guild Wars 2, but readers will also know that the company’s had more than a few other game plans along the way, and now some recently discovered images give a glimpse into the what-could’ve-been (or what-still-might-be, depending on the rumors of the day).

Glennon has since made her portfolio private, but you can still see the pics on Guildnews.de.

Guildnews found some absolutely cool screenshots of what appears to be Arenanet's canceled #GuildWars2 mobile game and Unreal Engine 4 project! https://t.co/hKYaZebA7i pic.twitter.com/7CI5Lu81SC — that_shaman (@that_shaman) February 25, 2021