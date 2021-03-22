Last Oasis plans for a server wipe on Friday as Season 3 arrives

The next major update for Last Oasis is on its way soon, as it has been confirmed by the developers that a server wipe is incoming at some point on Friday. That’s meant to clear the deck for the launch of the game’s third season, along with a patch that’s promising to involve fundamental changes to some of the structures of the game. Which is pretty far-reaching!

Of course, this is in all likelihood a reference to the previously announced patch, which the developers outright said was going to be broken ahead of time, promising a UI overhaul and full controller support. There’s little in the way of details about what new content players can expect to experience when the patch goes live, although given the game’s currently shrinking playerbase, one might expect that to be a bit more front-and-center. Hopefully this new season of content will be the shot in the arm that the game needs.